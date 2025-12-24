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  4. Barrio residencial Villa Jokhang - STUPA

Barrio residencial Villa Jokhang - STUPA

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$2,18M
;
3
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ID: 39196
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1547178611
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Dirección
    Avenida Benalmadena

Sobre el complejo

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English English
A south-facing residence where comfort, elegance, and purposeful design come together. With sweeping panoramic views and a seamless fusion of contemporary architecture and advanced technology, every detail is crafted to optimize sunlight, privacy, and effortless living. The ground floor forms the heart of the home, featuring an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area, complemented by a pantry and laundry. Both the master bedroom and living spaces open directly onto the terrace and infinity pool, creating a fluid connection between indoor comfort and outdoor tranquility. On the lower level, a garage, TV/games room, machine room, and a guest bedroom with en-suite open onto a private garden, offering intimate outdoor space and privacy. Further below, two additional en-suite guest bedrooms each lead to their own private garden, providing peaceful retreats for family or visitors. This villa blends four en-suite bedrooms, open-plan living areas, terraces, and multiple private gardens with the infinity pool and versatile basement spaces, thoughtfully designed to integrate with the surrounding mountain landscape.

Localización en el mapa

Benalmadena, Španjolska
Educación
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Jokhang - STUPA
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$2,18M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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