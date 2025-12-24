Barrio residencial Villa Jokhang - STUPA

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A south-facing residence where comfort, elegance, and purposeful design come together. With sweeping panoramic views and a seamless fusion of contemporary architecture and advanced technology, every detail is crafted to optimize sunlight, privacy, and effortless living.
The ground floor forms the heart of the home, featuring an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area, complemented by a pantry and laundry. Both the master bedroom and living spaces open directly onto the terrace and infinity pool, creating a fluid connection between indoor comfort and outdoor tranquility.
On the lower level, a garage, TV/games room, machine room, and a guest bedroom with en-suite open onto a private garden, offering intimate outdoor space and privacy.
Further below, two additional en-suite guest bedrooms each lead to their own private garden, providing peaceful retreats for family or visitors.
This villa blends four en-suite bedrooms, open-plan living areas, terraces, and multiple private gardens with the infinity pool and versatile basement spaces, thoughtfully designed to integrate with the surrounding mountain landscape.
Localización en el mapa
Benalmadena, Španjolska
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