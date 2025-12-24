Barrio residencial Marine Hills Fase 1

New residential development of apartments, penthouses and villas in Selwo, Estepona. The development is being built in two independent phases. Phase 1 includes blocks 1 to 9 comprisng of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, penthouses and 8 semi-detached villas with 3 bedrooms with stunning sea and countryside views. The communal gardens will have variety of aromatic plants, flowering plants, palm trees and other Mediterranean plants. All the gardens have an automatic irrigation system, lighting and street furniture. The complex will have high alert security features like security system with video surveillance cameras, entrance gate with video intercom and access to control cabin. This leads to the multi-purpose room and children’s play area with fountains. Each residence will have a car parking space and a storage room. Magnificent common areas offers an adult pool, children’s pool and heated pool, 2 jacuzzis, paddle court, gym, co-working space, spa, multipurpose room and large green areas with fountains. It is located close to the Selwo Aventura Park and it boasts stunning views of the countryside and nestled in the heart of the Golden Triangle, Puerto Banús-Estepona-Benahavís. It has excellent transport links: 1.7 km from the A-7 (N-340), 13 km from the AP-7 and 45 minutes from Málaga airport. There are seven golf courses within a 5 km radius: Atalaya, El Paraíso, El Campanario, Marbella Club, Flamingos, Villa Podierna and Tramores. This development is close to the prestigious international Atlas American School of Málaga which offers infant, primary, secondary and college education.