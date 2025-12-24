  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Mijas
  4. Barrio residencial Suite Mijas fase III

Barrio residencial Suite Mijas fase III

Mijas, Španjolska
de
$364,048
;
15
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39001
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1671561436
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Mijas
  • Dirección
    Avenida Maria Zambrano, 2

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
High-rise homes with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, including a parking space and storage room, in a private urbanization. Different typologies that adapt to your new needs: Homes with terraces, penthouses, ground floors... The interior of the homes will surprise you with their comfortable and practical finishes, such as reinforced entrance door, tilt-and-turn windows in the bedrooms, floating laminate flooring, air conditioning installation, among others. We have designed the development for you to enjoy it all year round, which is why it has both covered and uncovered areas with landscaped gardens, playgrounds for the little ones, a swimming pool, and an area for outdoor sports on sunny days. We are located in Mijas, on the Costa del Sol, in a perfectly situated area with all the necessary services for daily life. It is close to shopping centers like El Corte Inglés, the municipal sports center, supermarkets, and schools, just minutes away from the development. In addition, it has easy access to the A7 motorway, allowing for quick connection, and there are several bus stops that connect to the surrounding areas.

Localización en el mapa

Mijas, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial Suite Mijas fase I
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$521,044
Barrio residencial Villa Sirio Sotogrande
San Roque, Španjolska
de
$5,97M
Barrio residencial Limitless Resorts - Mijas Hills Fase 1
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$1,93M
Edificio de apartamentos Apartamentos modernos cerca de servicios en Estepona, Málaga
Estepona, Španjolska
de
$669,639
Barrio residencial The Grove
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$677,129
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Suite Mijas fase III
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$364,048
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Vanian Views
Barrio residencial Vanian Views
Barrio residencial Vanian Views
Barrio residencial Vanian Views
Barrio residencial Vanian Views
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Vanian Views
Barrio residencial Vanian Views
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$646,185
New development that is on the disconnection/connection divide, a fine line that separates the tranquility of your new home from the vibrant pace of the town and all the services it has to offer. Located atop a small mountain just to the Northeast of the development and, as the name sugges…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Metropolitan Homes
Barrio residencial Metropolitan Homes
Barrio residencial Metropolitan Homes
Barrio residencial Metropolitan Homes
Barrio residencial Metropolitan Homes
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Metropolitan Homes
Barrio residencial Metropolitan Homes
Málaga, Španjolska
de
$369,736
New development consisting of 35 modern and contemporary design homes, with 1 and 2 bedrooms, distributed in 2 blocks with seven-storey buildings, with a large interior patio, swimming pool on the deck and lounge area. It is located in the main street of the capital Malagueña, with all the …
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Village Verde Residencial Phase II
Barrio residencial Village Verde Residencial Phase II
Barrio residencial Village Verde Residencial Phase II
Barrio residencial Village Verde Residencial Phase II
Barrio residencial Village Verde Residencial Phase II
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Village Verde Residencial Phase II
Barrio residencial Village Verde Residencial Phase II
San Roque, Španjolska
de
$967,002
Welcome to our exclusive community of luxury apartments and Sky Villas in the heart of Sotogrande. Set among beautiful parkland, just sits within La Reserva, and a stone’s through from the club’s state-of the art facilities. 124 apartments nestled within six hectares of parkland offer resi…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones