Barrio residencial Almina Residences

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Discover the height of contemporary living. A collection of 60 exclusive homes includes ground-floor apartments with private gardens, first-floor residences combining space and convenience, first-floor duplexes with terraces and solariums, and luxurious penthouses with expansive terraces and breathtaking panoramic views.
Every detail is designed to enhance daily life on the Costa del Sol.
ARCHITECTURE: Designed by the renowned architect Juan Antonio Fernández, the residences blend modern style with their natural surroundings.
URBAN DESIGN: The development is planned to connect people with nature, featuring green spaces, easy walking paths, and a smooth flow between private and shared areas.
EXCLUSIVE AMENITIES: Relax in the spa with its hammam, sauna, and plunge pool, or restore your energy in the gym and Pilates studio. Enjoy evenings in the cinema or games lounge, focus on the light-filled coworking space, and share moments in the on-site restaurant.
Selected apartments include private solariums, while ground-floor homes offer spacious gardens. All residences come with private parking and storage, with optional interior packages available.
With 2 and 3-bedroom layouts, these homes combine bright, open interiors with high-quality finishes. Perfect for relaxing or entertaining, every residence offers contemporary elegance and a peaceful retreat just steps from your doorstep.
Localización en el mapa
Estepona, Španjolska
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