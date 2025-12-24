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  4. Barrio residencial Finca de Jasmine - Sky Villas

Barrio residencial Finca de Jasmine - Sky Villas

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$2,73M
;
20
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ID: 39194
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 274487840
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Located in an idyllic setting close to Marbella, this innovative development combines the spaciousness of a traditional villa with the comfort and security typically offered by high-end apartments. Each property has been carefully designed to maximize privacy, providing panoramic sea views from spacious terraces and bright interiors. The villas are part of six boutique buildings, each strategically oriented to capture the stunning views of the region. Buildings 01 to 05 (Type 01) offer three individual Sky Villas each, while Building 06 (Type 02) contains two extraordinary residences. Each residence occupies an entire floor or two, providing a sense of space rarely found in conventional apartments. This architectural approach not only ensures uninterrupted views but also allows private elevator access directly to your home from your personal garage. From the expansive ocean views to the thoughtful layouts, every facet has been designed to offer a new standard of sophistication. With each home already boasting exceptional finishes, an optional pool on the terrace further enhances the sense of luxury. In addition, each property is equipped with its own secure garage and private elevator access, elevating both convenience and exclusivity. If you envision a home that combines comfort, prestige and scenic beauty, look no further than Sky Villas, your invitation to experience elevated living at its finest.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Finca de Jasmine - Sky Villas
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$2,73M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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