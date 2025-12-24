Barrio residencial Residencial Albatros XIV

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Más información
New development that offers apartments with 2-,3-
and 4-bedrooms. It is a beautiful new development in a very privileged
location, and it has an amazing roof-top swimming pool for owners to enjoy the
sun with unrestricted access and beautiful views.
The development boasts a magnificent modern style
building with avant-garde architectural details such as its peak shape at the
corner of the building and with high-quality finishes that guarantees total
satisfaction and maximum comfort for residents. Communal areas for residents
include swimming pools on the roof of the building and large common areas on
the ground floor and deck and also a gym.
The apartments have open plans which gives each
home a feeling of great spaciousness. The terraces on offer allow residents to
enjoy the Andalusian sun from the comfort of their own home.
It is in a privileged location that is located
just 5 minutes by car from San Pedro Alcántara and Puerto Banus. It has all
necessary services on offer for residents including schools, institutes, sports
areas, parks, and shops all within a pleasant walking distance.
The residential complex has large common areas, a
chill out area, a gym on the 7th floor to enjoy the views while training and an
impressive panoramic pool on the roof.
Garage and storage option.
Localización en el mapa
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
Educación
Cuidado de la salud
Alimentación
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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Coste de la propiedad
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Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual.
Devuélvelo