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Barrio residencial Villa Karina

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$9,10M
;
20
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ID: 39448
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 574611173
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Ciudad
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Dirección
    Calle Oxford 31 D

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Welcome to a magnificent 5-bedroom luxury villa nestled in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, offering the perfect combination of elegance, comfort, and a prime location. Set on a spacious 1,959 m² plot with a generous 722 m² built area, this stunning residence captures the essence of sophisticated Mediterranean living. From the moment you arrive, the striking white facade, immaculately manicured gardens, and impressive driveway set the tone for the exceptional quality and design found throughout the property. Inside, the villa dazzles with bright, open spaces, flooded with natural light, high ceilings, and elegant neutral tones. The villa features multiple living rooms, an exquisite custom kitchen, a state-of-the-art home theater, a wine cellar, and a fully equipped gym and spa. Each of the five spacious bedrooms is a private retreat, with elegant en-suite bathrooms and direct access to terraces or lush outdoor areas. The seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces makes it the ideal place to entertain, relax, and enjoy the Marbella sunshine year-round. The exterior is equally impressive, with a spectacular pool, a sunken fireplace lounge, and spacious terraces perfect for al fresco dining. Mature cypress trees and vibrant landscaping provide privacy and a serene atmosphere, while the property's elevated position offers views of the surrounding golf valley. Just minutes from world-class golf courses, international schools, fine dining, and Puerto Banús, this is a true gem that seamlessly combines luxury living with an unbeatable location.

Localización en el mapa

San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
Educación
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Karina
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$9,10M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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