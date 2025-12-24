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Barrio residencial Villa Noon

San Roque, Španjolska
de
$14,79M
;
18
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ID: 39320
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 955254695
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Ciudad
    San Roque
  • Dirección
    Urbanizacion Soto Alto

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Designed by Fran Silvestre Arquitectos, this residence represents the pinnacle of sustainable luxury and zero consumption living. With precise and elegant architecture, it integrates advanced renewable energy systems, fusing a sophisticated lifestyle with environmental responsibility. This pioneering project in sustainable luxury has been conceived as the first Zero Consumption Villa. Its innovative design allows it to be completely self-sufficient, generating all the energy and water necessary to operate independently. Located in the exclusive La Reserva de Sotogrande, at the prestigious La Reserva 15 address, the property offers breathtaking views, privacy and proximity to the region's best amenities. The owner will be part of a select group of only 15 owners in ‘The Fifteen’, an elite development with 24-hour private security. In addition, there will be a personalised concierge and property management service, ensuring that every need is attended to with the utmost efficiency and discretion. The elegant and sturdy stone façade is a distinctive architectural feature within La Reserva de Sotogrande. Its large windows offer panoramic views of the surroundings, providing a setting where luxury and sustainability merge in perfect harmony. With a plot of 4,502 m² and a built area of 2,756 m², the residence has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two toilets. Two lifts provide access to each level of the property, guaranteeing comfort and functionality. Every detail has been designed to offer an exceptional living experience. The villa has a garage with a capacity for five vehicles, an outdoor swimming pool, a passable water mirror and a heated indoor swimming pool. In addition, there is a wellness area with spa, gym and sauna, a private cinema room and an exclusive wine cellar. More than a property, this villa is a benchmark in the field of sustainable luxury. Its renewable energy system, which includes solar panels and an advanced rainwater harvesting system, allows it to operate without relying on external resources. Each aspect has been carefully conceived to operate independently, setting a new standard in eco-luxury.

Localización en el mapa

San Roque, Španjolska
Educación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Villa Noon
San Roque, Španjolska
de
$14,79M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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