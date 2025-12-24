Barrio residencial Nikki Living Villas

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Discover unparalleled luxury with this project, an exclusive villa development in Nueva Andalucía, Marbella.
This innovative concept combines the ownership of a private residence with the enjoyment of high-end, premium hotel services.
Located in a prime area of Marbella on the Costa del Sol, this project offers a unique lifestyle investment opportunity, surrounded by sunshine, beaches, and a vibrant social scene.
Earn an estimated 8% annual return by allowing your property to be managed for rental by a professional operator during the time you are not using it.
This is a unique opportunity for buyers seeking an investment property. While the government is making it increasingly difficult to rent out residential properties for tourism, our project remains unaffected. You own the property and can enjoy returns of around 8% annually, while we fully manage the rentals on your behalf.
Each villa is equipped with the latest amenities, ensuring a luxurious and comfortable environment.
The common areas include green spaces, swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a coworking space, and a restaurant, covering all residents’ daily needs and enhancing their quality of life.
Owning a property in this development means enjoying a privileged setting with access to golf courses, exclusive brand-name stores, and Michelin-starred restaurants. Its strategic location provides quick access to the beach and Puerto Banús, making it an ideal choice for both living and investing.
With an estimated annual return of around 8%, this project offers both a luxurious lifestyle and a smart investment.
Localización en el mapa
Marbella, Španjolska
Calculadora hipotecaria
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