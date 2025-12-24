Barrio residencial VILLA HORIZON Cortesín

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This development has established itself as one of the most exclusive residential destinations in Southern Europe. Its prestigious five-star resort, world-class hotel, and championship golf course have made this enclave a highly sought-after location for international buyers seeking tranquility, security, and an exceptional quality of life. The development is characterized by its carefully planned layout, wide landscaped avenues, low building density, and an elegant residential atmosphere.
Ideally situated between Marbella and Sotogrande, and just a few minutes from the beaches of Casares Costa, the area offers an exceptional balance between privacy and proximity to some of the Costa del Sol’s most iconic destinations, including prestigious marinas, renowned golf courses, and a wide range of high-end amenities.
The development is located on a 2,820 m² lot, with a total floor area of 996 m² spread over three stories (including a 211 m² basement), comprising a total of 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a half-bath.
This villa is defined by a distinct horizontal architecture that extends across the landscape like a contemporary platform overlooking the surroundings.
Its elongated and elegant volumes project outward, creating spacious terraces and outdoor living spaces that frame the surrounding views and the distant horizon.
The home unfolds through a sequence of serene and generous spaces that follow the movement of light throughout the day, creating an atmosphere of openness and tranquility.
The infinity pool visually extends the architecture into the landscape, reinforcing the sensation that the house and the horizon belong to a single continuous line.
The development features contemporary architecture designed to celebrate space, light, and the vastness of the surrounding landscape.
Localización en el mapa
Casares, Španjolska
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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