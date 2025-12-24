Barrio residencial El Madroñal Villas - Villa Tiffany

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Situated in the exclusive gated enclave of El Madroñal, it is synonymous with sophistication.
Set on a spacious plot in Benahavís, this extraordinary home offers panoramic views of the Mediterranean coastline and surrounding mountains.
The villa is framed by landscaped gardens, where an infinity pool and serene water feature elevate the outdoor experience, creating a haven of tranquillity and refined leisure.
The villa's striking contemporary design invites natural light to flood the interiors through expansive glass elements, highlighting the seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.
The open-plan layout ensures a harmonious flow, while the generous terraces provide the ideal setting for relaxing and entertaining.
From elegant chill-out corners to a sunken seating area, an outdoor kitchen and an alfresco dining area, it offers a variety of options for outdoor living.
Inside, state-of-the-art cuisine and meticulously curated interiors embody timeless elegance.
The six luxuriously appointed bedrooms include an exquisite master suite with private terrace, dressing room and spa-like bathroom, all designed to maximise comfort and style.
This Villa is further distinguished by its impressive array of amenities, including a spa with indoor pool, a state-of-the-art gymnasium, a cinema room and a leisure lounge with bar and wine cellar.
It comes fully furnished for your convenience.
Situated within a secure and gated community, the villa offers easy access to nearby centres such as Nueva Andalucía and San Pedro de Alcántara.
Localización en el mapa
Benahavis, Španjolska
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