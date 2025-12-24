Barrio residencial Villa Camino 45

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Más información
Located in one of the most exclusive and quiet areas of Mijas, this modern villa offers spaciousness, light, and high-quality finishes. Built on a 454 m² plot, it boasts 362 m² spread over two floors and a spacious basement with natural light.
The main floor features a bright living room with access to the garden and private pool, a separate kitchen with a dining area, and a full bathroom.
Upstairs are three bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, the master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and private terrace, and a second full bathroom.
The basement offers a multipurpose room ideal for a home theater, games room, or second living area, as well as a laundry room, pantry, and a bathroom with a shower.
Featured amenities include ducted air conditioning, an aerothermal system, Climalit windows, pre-installation for an electric car, and solar panels.
All spaces are exterior and very bright.
Located just five minutes from the beach and close to supermarkets, schools, and public transportation, with excellent connections to Fuengirola.
The area is under video surveillance and has security patrols, ensuring maximum peace of mind.
Localización en el mapa
Mijas, Španjolska
Educación
Alimentación
Ocio
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