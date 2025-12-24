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Barrio residencial Dunique Marbella

Ricmar, Španjolska
de
$5,92M
;
20
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ID: 39029
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1055978189
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Marbella
  • Pueblo
    Ricmar
  • Dirección
    Calle Bonanza

Sobre el complejo

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English English
New and distinctive and unrivalled project beyond any other new development on Marbella’s coastline. A first-class residential project located beachfront on one of the last available plots facing the wonderful beaches in one of Marbella's most sought-after locations. It offers 96 spacious apartments and semi-detached villas of exceptional qualities, which will enjoy spectacular communal areas including an iconic social centre of features and amenities so far unseen on the Costa del Sol. It is located 4 kilometres east of Marbella’s city centre and all its diverse gastronomic, cultural and leisure attractions, in the well-known area of “Las Chapas”. This quiet and residential area stands out for its shoreline, which hosts the most beautiful and renowned beaches in Marbella, not only for their extension but for the glamourous atmosphere of the surrounding beach clubs. It is built with the highest standards also extends to the communal areas, and in what a way... A large, landscaped area wraps the complex all throughout and surrounds its two outdoor pools with carefully manicured gardens designed to beautify and at the same time indulge its homeowners with wonderful views of the Mediterranean due to the gentle inclination of the plot. It is located in the highest spot of the project, will unquestionably become a reference for the next decades to come to the whole of the Costa del Sol, thanks to its innovative and avant-garde architecture. By betting on ground-breaking building propositions, residents will enjoy a fully equipped SPA, 200 m2 gym, dedicated coworking area, outdoor exercise facilities for meditation and yoga, and a 40-meter long indoor pool. Like the complex itself, the residences have been meticulously designed to provide a unique living experience, therefore, offering an exceptional range of materials including top-level porcelain tiles, spacious kitchens with top of the range appliances, a private swimming pool at each unit, room controlled hot/cold air conditioning, complete home automation system, electric shutters, underfloor heating throughout the house, closed garage for at least two vehicles, pre-installation for electric vehicle charging.

Localización en el mapa

Ricmar, Španjolska
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Dunique Marbella
Ricmar, Španjolska
de
$5,92M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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