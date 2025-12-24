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  4. Barrio residencial La Finca de Jasmine

Barrio residencial La Finca de Jasmine

Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$3,01M
;
19
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ID: 38918
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 162378434
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benahavis

Sobre el complejo

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Exclusive off-plan development of luxury villas with private swimming pools located in the beautiful area of Benahavis. Built on a plot of 269.000 m2, on the western side of the Costa del Sol. The first phase will comprise of 14 detached villas with 3 different configurations to choose from. The modern properties will incorporate organic and natural elements in keeping with their surroundings. It is a gated residential development with private security, featuring a clubhouse, spa, gymnasium and Mediterranean gardens as well as incredible panoramic sea views. It is located in the sought-after ‘Golden Triangle’ of Benahavis, Marbella and Estepona, home to five-star hotels and world-class golf courses. Benahavis is a haven of natural beauty just a few kilometers from the beach, set in an elevated position offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and forests, all the way down to the sea. It is 7 minutes from Puerto Banús, 15 minutes from Marbella and 20 minutes from Estepona. The location offers easy access to many of the Costa del Sol's most popular destinations. Nature lovers will find nature trails to explore or a large reservoir that is home to many wildlife species. A perfect place to sit and watch the world go by.

Localización en el mapa

Benahavis, Španjolska

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial La Finca de Jasmine
Benahavis, Španjolska
de
$3,01M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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