  1. Realting.com
  2. Španjolska
  3. Fuengirola
  4. Barrio residencial Kala Residences

Barrio residencial Kala Residences

Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$1,13M
;
15
Dejar una solicitud
ID: 39506
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 536780874
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Fuengirola
  • Dirección
    Calle Sierra Nevada

Sobre el complejo

Transferir
Mostrar original
English English
3-bedroom townhouses in El Higuerón, Fuengirola Located in the prestigious El Higuerón area, between Málaga and Marbella, this exclusive residential complex blends seamlessly into its surroundings, offering privacy, connectivity, and an authentic Mediterranean lifestyle. A prime location, perfectly connected to the airport, the train station, and major roads, and just minutes from the beach. This project consists of 52 3-bedroom townhouses, designed to offer spaciousness, functionality, and a seamless living experience. Each residence has been conceived so that the interior spaces open up to the outdoors, where natural light, terraces, and private gardens create a continuity between inside and outside, resulting in homes that feel effortlessly lived in. The homes feature spacious open-concept living areas, fully equipped kitchens, and rooms that connect organically with the outdoors, along with multipurpose rooms and private basements with storage space, adapting to everyday needs. All this in a well-maintained setting where comfort, efficiency, and design coexist in harmony. The terraces become true outdoor living spaces, where the day begins with the soft morning light and extends into the evening, with the horizon always in view. Just a few minutes away, you’ll find beautiful beaches, golf courses, recreational areas, restaurants, and all the amenities you need—in a location that offers both tranquility and vibrancy year-round. A place where everything comes together: contemporary architecture, natural surroundings, and a more relaxed, comfortable, and mindful way of life. A home designed not just for visiting, but for staying.

Localización en el mapa

Fuengirola, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte
Finanzas

Calculadora hipotecaria

Tipo de interés, %
Plazo del préstamo, años
Coste de la propiedad
Pago inicial, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Atención Ha cambiado el parámetro del coste de la vivienda a {{ differentPrice }}%. Esto afecta a la pertinencia de calcular los pagos mensuales de la propiedad actual. Devuélvelo
Tipo de interés
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Tipo de interés
Importe del préstamo
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Importe del préstamo
Fecha límite
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("año", "años") }}
Fecha límite
Pago mensual
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Pago mensual
Complejos similares
Barrio residencial BALCON DEL MEDITERRANEO
Dos Hermanas, Španjolska
de
$1,56M
Barrio residencial NAVIGOLF SUITES 2
Mijas, Španjolska
de
$489,189
Barrio residencial Royal Park
Resinera Voladilla, Španjolska
de
$908,982
Barrio residencial Salvia Fase II
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$1,09M
Barrio residencial Alura Living Fase 1
Casares, Španjolska
de
$537,312
Está viendo
Barrio residencial Kala Residences
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$1,13M
Pregunte lo que quiera
Deje su consulta
¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
Volver a Dejar una solicitud
Otros complejos
Barrio residencial Bélvèdere Collection
Barrio residencial Bélvèdere Collection
Barrio residencial Bélvèdere Collection
Barrio residencial Bélvèdere Collection
Barrio residencial Bélvèdere Collection
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Bélvèdere Collection
Barrio residencial Bélvèdere Collection
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$489,189
Respira y disfruta de la vida a tu propio ritmo. Esta nueva promoción de apartamentos te ofrece el espacio para ser tú mismo, para centrarte en lo que de verdad importa y para reconectar con un estilo de vida sin prisas. Una cuidada colección boutique de tan solo 35 viviendas frente al azul…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Villa Esmeralda
Barrio residencial Villa Esmeralda
Barrio residencial Villa Esmeralda
Barrio residencial Villa Esmeralda
Barrio residencial Villa Esmeralda
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Villa Esmeralda
Barrio residencial Villa Esmeralda
Bel Air, Španjolska
de
$7,74M
This villa is a unique opportunity, ready to move into and perfectly located in El Paraíso Alto, Estepona. Designed as a contemporary masterpiece, it combines elegance with functionality and offers top-quality finishes in every detail. Spread over 4 floors of carefully designed living space…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Barrio residencial Alcantara Del Mar Villas
Barrio residencial Alcantara Del Mar Villas
Barrio residencial Alcantara Del Mar Villas
Barrio residencial Alcantara Del Mar Villas
Barrio residencial Alcantara Del Mar Villas
Mostrar todo Barrio residencial Alcantara Del Mar Villas
Barrio residencial Alcantara Del Mar Villas
San Pedro Alcantara, Španjolska
de
$2,47M
MODERN LIVING BY THE MEDITERRANEAN. An exclusive residential project comprising 11 luxury villas, designed to offer maximum comfort, privacy, and elegance in a privileged setting. Each villa has 5 to 6 spacious bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms plus a guest toilet, and carefully distributed space…
Agencia
Muse
Dejar una solicitud
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Španjolska
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
18.12.2025
Qué hacer en España en invierno: estaciones de esquí, playas y turismo cultural
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
28.11.2025
¿Dónde comprar un Apartamento barato en España? Las ciudades más baratas con los precios más bajos
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
12.11.2025
Dónde no comprar propiedades en España: un análisis de las regiones problemáticas
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
03.07.2025
Un comienzo de año excepcional. Resultados del primer trimestre de 2025 en el mercado inmobiliario residencial español.
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
28.11.2024
8ª Regata Anual Realting Mastercup — reportaje fotográfico
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
02.09.2024
Todo lo que necesita saber sobre la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — respuestas a las preguntas más frecuentes
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
16.08.2024
El lugar donde el sector inmobiliario y la vela se dan la mano — ¡Ya está abierta la inscripción para la Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024!
Mostrar todas las publicaciones