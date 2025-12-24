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Barrio residencial Torreblanca Heights

Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$483,501
;
10
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ID: 39023
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 614820145
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Ciudad
    Fuengirola
  • Dirección
    Calle Pensamiento, 67

Sobre el complejo

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English English
Welcome to this new development consisting of 36 flats with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. Panoramic views from sunset to sunrise! This residence boasts terraces with breathtaking sea views of the Costa del Sol thanks to its exceptional hilltop position. Each unit comes with two parking spaces and a storage room. The communal areas of the residence include swimming pool, green areas, gymnasium and sauna and a social centre for meetings. The project belongs to Fuengirola, a vibrant coastal town in the province of Malaga known for its excellent infrastructure and wide range of amenities such as water sports, sandy beaches, nightlife and numerous bars and restaurants. Features: - Swimming Pool Green Zones and Communal Area, ‘chill out’ and Lift. - Parking x2 for each unit x1 Storeroom Gym and Sauna - Nearby: airport, Fuengirola train station 2.7 km, green parks (Las Presas, Europa) and all sandy beaches. - Connection to AP7 open from the residential complex, easier! faster! - Shuttle transfer from the project to train station (Fuengirola) and beaches. Construction is already underway, and with only a few apartments available, this is your chance to secure a truly special property on the Costa del Sol. Whether you are looking for a stylish residence, a vacation getaway, or a smart investment, you have it all here.

Localización en el mapa

Fuengirola, Španjolska
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Torreblanca Heights
Fuengirola, Španjolska
de
$483,501
Pregunte lo que quiera
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¡Gracias! Su solicitud ha sido aceptada
Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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