Barrio residencial Villas Las Lomas de Marbella Club

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Four villas designed to the highest standards of quality and luxury, incorporating energy systems and features of the most avant-garde architecture.
These 4 detached villas are located in a prestigious urbanization north of the Golden Mile - Lomas de Marbella Club, opposite the Roman Bridge and near the Royal Mosque with its impressive Andalusian Moorish architecture, makes it a privileged area.
It is one of the most popular luxury residential areas of Marbella, maintaining its elegant and original appearance, with large and perfect green areas, 24 hour security, quality of life and architecture.
The urbanization is located 10 minutes from the center of Marbella, 40 km from Malaga International Airport, 50 km from the AVE train station and 85 km from Gibraltar Airport. It is considered elite and is one of the best in southern Spain.
On the other hand, it is close to Michelin-starred restaurants, numerous golf courses and international schools, Marbella and Puerto Banus. Great variety of fashion boutiques, restaurants and nightlife.
Beauty, elegance and comfort characterize these villas of classic and modern look, with superior qualities and exceptional materials.
Upon entering the villas, there is a large outdoor parking area. They have a garden that surrounds them, with green areas and decorated with a variety of floral plants and palm trees that give color and movement.
The heated saltwater pool has a covered and uncovered terrace and an elegant hammock area that invites you to enjoy the good weather in Marbella with family and friends and also the privacy of the plot.
Localización en el mapa
Marbella, Španjolska
Alimentación
Transporte
Ocio
Calculadora hipotecaria
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