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  4. Barrio residencial Abelias Fase 2

Barrio residencial Abelias Fase 2

Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$511,942
;
9
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ID: 39110
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 520487145
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Pueblo
    Benalmadena
  • Ciudad
    Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa
  • Dirección
    Ronda del Golf Este

Sobre el complejo

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English English
The exclusive residential complex invites modern living infused with traditional Andalusian charm, all within a community designed for those who value quality and natural beauty. At Finca Doña María, every day is an opportunity to enjoy the best of the Costa del Sol. The duplex penthouses are the star of the show. A generous open plan living room and kitchen area connects directly to the terrace. On the ground floor there are two bedrooms with two bathrooms and, in some units, an additional terrace for service. On the top floor, the master suite, with its private terrace, crowns the building. The flats are carefully designed to blend in seamlessly with the outdoor spaces. Enjoy the views from the comfort of your living room, dining room or kitchen. The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom flats will also guarantee your privacy for the quieter moments. The master bedroom includes a private bathroom with double sinks and enclosed toilet and shower. The amenities are designed to elevate your lifestyle in an exclusive residents-only complex: infinity pool with panoramic views and chill out pool, solarium and sports areas. Every detail is designed for your comfort. In the Club House you will find a heated indoor pool, gym, coworking space and common areas that offer the perfect space for relaxation and wellbeing.

Localización en el mapa

Benalmadena, Španjolska
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Ocio

Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Abelias Fase 2
Benalmadena, Španjolska
de
$511,942
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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