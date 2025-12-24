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  4. Barrio residencial Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados

Barrio residencial Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados

Santa Margarita, Španjolska
de
$1,06M
;
12
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ID: 39582
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 1274582856
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 26/7/26

Localización

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  • País
    Španjolska
  • Región / estado
    Andalucía
  • Barrio
    Campo de Gibraltar
  • Ciudad
    La Linea de la Concepcion
  • Pueblo
    Santa Margarita
  • Dirección
    Camino Estepona

Sobre el complejo

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English English
With the aim of creating a true haven of well-being, this development offers a carefully curated selection of spaces designed for relaxation, health, and social life. Outdoor pools, landscaped gardens, a gym, and communal areas create an environment where you can enjoy everyday life with tranquility and privacy. Located in a privileged setting, just minutes from Sotogrande and Gibraltar, it combines nature, the sea, and excellent connections to the main attractions of the Costa del Sol. A place designed for year-round living as well as for enjoying stays by the sea. Designed to savor every moment, it offers a selection of spaces focused on well-being, relaxation, and outdoor living. Outdoor pools, landscaped gardens, and thoughtfully designed communal areas create an environment where you can disconnect and enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. An environment designed for the whole family, with spaces that invite you to share, relax, and live peacefully in a safe and exclusive setting. A lifestyle designed for leisurely enjoyment, where every room invites relaxation, tranquility, and well-being. Spaces that combine functionality, design, and comfort to create a home that lives up to its surroundings. Townhouses designed to make the most of the space, light, and environment. Large terraces, private gardens, and open-plan living areas connect the interior and exterior, creating comfortable and functional homes by the sea. A home designed for living, disconnecting, and sharing. Spaces that invite you to enjoy the views, tranquility, and Mediterranean lifestyle in a unique natural setting. Pristine beaches, proximity to the Rock of Gibraltar, and the unique southern light create an environment that is hard to replicate. A place where tranquility, the sea, and the landscape set the rhythm of each day. Just minutes from the A-7 motorway, this development is located in Torrenueva, next to La Alcaidesa and a short drive from Sotogrande and Gibraltar. A strategic location that combines tranquility by the sea with excellent connections to some of the most exclusive destinations on the Costa del Sol.

Localización en el mapa

Santa Margarita, Španjolska
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
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Calculadora hipotecaria

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Está viendo
Barrio residencial Paraíso Beach Fase 2 Adosados
Santa Margarita, Španjolska
de
$1,06M
Pregunte lo que quiera
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Tengo interés en la propiedad de su anuncio. Deseo más información sobre el inmueble. ¿Cuales las condiciones de compra para extranjeros? Me gustaría visitar un apartamento/casa. Me gustaría que me informaran del precio total (incluidos impuestos, gastos de agencia, etc.). ¿Es posible comprar a crédito/hipoteca?
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Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 2
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2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
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