Inmuebles comerciales 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented

We present an exceptional long-term investment opportunity: a warehouse situated in the Pantelimon area, just 0.8 km from the Bucharest Ring Road. With superb access to the Ring Road and a bus stop located right in front, commuting for employees is extremely convenient. This warehouse currently accommodates five long-term tenants, including well-known companies utilizing the space for both production and storage needs. Managing this property requires very little effort thanks to its outstanding profitability. For more information and to schedule a visit, please reach out to us. Thank you.