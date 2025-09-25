  1. Realting.com
  2. Rumanía
  3. Bucarest
  Inmuebles comerciales 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented

Inmuebles comerciales 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented

Bucarest, Rumanía
de
$1,59M
de
$397/m²
;
2
ID: 28103
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
Última actualización: 25/9/25

Localización

  • País
    Rumanía
  • Ciudad
    Bucarest
  • Metro
    Iancului (~ 700 m)

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Clase
    Clase
    Clase de negocios
  • Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Tipo de realización de la nueva construcción
    Panel
  • Opciones de acabado
    Opciones de acabado
    Con acabado
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    1

Detalles del interior

Calefacción:

  • Calefacción individual

Detalles de seguridad:

  • Seguridad

Detalles del exterior

Características de aparcamiento:

  • Aparcamientos

Además

  • Empresa de gestión

Sobre el complejo

We present an exceptional long-term investment opportunity: a warehouse situated in the Pantelimon area, just 0.8 km from the Bucharest Ring Road. With superb access to the Ring Road and a bus stop located right in front, commuting for employees is extremely convenient. This warehouse currently accommodates five long-term tenants, including well-known companies utilizing the space for both production and storage needs. Managing this property requires very little effort thanks to its outstanding profitability. For more information and to schedule a visit, please reach out to us. Thank you.

Localización en el mapa

Bucarest, Rumanía
Educación
Cuidado de la salud

Está viendo
Inmuebles comerciales 10% Yield Warehouse fully rented
Bucarest, Rumanía
de
$1,59M
