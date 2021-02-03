  1. Realting.com
Residencia Otrant Reef Resort by Concord

Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Montenegro
Precio en demanda
3
ID: 32924
Última actualización: 24/11/25

Localización

  País
    Montenegro
  Barrio
    Municipio de Ulcinj
  Pueblo
    Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

    Clase Premium
    2025
    Con acabado

Detalles del exterior

  • Aparcamientos

  Piscina
  Gimnasio
  Ascensor

Sobre el complejo

At the very beginning of Velika Plaža, where the Adriatic Sea meets the borders of Italy and Albania, Otrant Reef Resort emerges as a new symbol of luxury and modern living in Montenegro.

Situated in one of the most breathtaking locations of the southern Adriatic, this exclusive complex spans over 40,000 m², combining the natural beauty of Ulcinj’s coastline with exceptional architecture and world-class amenities.

The complex includes a 5-star hotel, luxury villas and apartments, a wellness & spa center, fine-dining restaurants, a seaside promenade, and expansive green areas. Panoramic views of the Adriatic, direct beach access, and proximity to international borders make Otrant Reef an ideal choice for investors and clients seeking a blend of prestige, privacy, and exceptional connectivity.

 

Key Features:

  • Location: Velika Plaža, Ulcinj – southern Montenegro, near the borders with Italy and Albania

  • Total area of the complex: approx. 42,700 m²

  • 5⭐ Hotel with three towers (G+6, G+7, G+10)

  • Exclusive villas and residential apartments

  • Wellness & spa center, pools, and children’s facilities

  • Restaurants, cafés, and commercial spaces

  • Seaside promenade and landscaped green areas

Otrant Reef Resort represents a harmonious blend of natural tranquility, Mediterranean luxury, and international connectivity – a true sanctuary at the crossroads of cultures and seas.

Gornji Stoj Shtoji i Eperm, Montenegro

