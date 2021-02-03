  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Przno
  4. Complejo residencial Sale of apartments in an apart-hotel with a view of Sv. Stefan and a private park

Complejo residencial Sale of apartments in an apart-hotel with a view of Sv. Stefan and a private park

Przno, Montenegro
Vendido o vencido
15
ID: 32635
ID de nuevo edificio en Realting
In CRM: 2372
ID del nuevo edificio en la web de la empresa
Última actualización: 14/10/25

Localización

Mostrar en el mapa
  • País
    Montenegro
  • Barrio
    Municipio de Budva
  • Pueblo
    Przno

Características del objeto

Detalles de la propiedad

  • Año de construcción
    Año de construcción
    2025
  • Número de plantas
    Número de plantas
    8

Sobre el complejo

The start of sales of a limited pool of luxurious serviced apartments in a 5-star apart-hotel managed by the leading boutique hotel chain in the Balkan region according to The Times, with premium 24/7 service.

 

Excellent location within walking distance of Sv.Stefan Island and the Royal Park of Miločer, accessible through an underground tunnel. The complex is conveniently situated near picturesque beaches and is at an ideal distance from the vibrant pace of the Budva Riviera.

 

The complex also features its private gated area of 10,000 m2, with swimming pool, children's and sports playgrounds, and a green walking area in an olive grove.

 

The architecture of the complex consists of an 8-story building, housing around 40 apartments. 

The apartment sizes range from 75 to 200+ m2.

All apartments will be equipped with high-quality finishes, modern appliances, and exquisite furniture.

The interior design is executed in a Mediterranean style with elements of natural wood, marble, and luxurious fabrics. The splendid finishing of the apartments harmoniously blends with the layouts and functionality.

 

Round-the-clock premium-class service with a full spectrum of services of a five-star hotel. 

 

The private territory of the apart-hotel provides all the conditions for carefree relaxation. The perfectly designed landscape, unparalleled hospitality, and personalized approach will truly embody the harmonious Mediterranean lifestyle.

 

Acquiring the apartments is also an excellent investment - thanks to the organic growth in apartment value, as well as a guaranteed income program of 6% annual return from renting out the apartments.

 

A flexible and staged payment option is also provided for maximum financial comfort when purchasing the apartments.

 

Construction is planned to be completed by February 1, 2025.

Localización en el mapa

Przno, Montenegro
Educación
Tiendas de comestibles
Alimentación
Finanzas
Ocio
Volver a Dejar una solicitud Mostrar contactos
Otros complejos
Complejo residencial Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
Complejo residencial Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
Complejo residencial Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
Complejo residencial Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
Complejo residencial Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
Complejo residencial Apartments in a New Boutique Building under Construction in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
de
$179,516
Año de construcción 2026
Número de plantas 3
Área 48 m²
1 objeto inmobiliario 1
Apartamentos en un nuevo edificio boutique bajo construcción en Tivat Un exclusivo complejo residencial con solo 5 apartamentos situados en una zona tranquila y verde de Tivat — Mrčevac, a pocos pasos de la prestigiosa Porto Montenegro, playas y toda la infraestructura urbana esencial.Caract…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
48.0
178,320
Agencia
VALUE.ONE
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
VALUE.ONE
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Escribir en Telegram
Complejo residencial Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Complejo residencial Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Complejo residencial Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Complejo residencial Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Complejo residencial Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Complejo residencial Modern villas in a gated complex with a tennis court
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
de
$1,56M
Año de construcción 2024
Número de plantas 1
Área 232–313 m²
2 objetos inmobiliarios 2
Introducing a new residential complex of villas with swimming pools and a tennis court in the suburbs of Herceg Novi. The complex comprises 11 villas, each with spacious open terraces and panoramic sea views, a green area, and a tennis court. The plots are generous, ranging from 700 to 1000 …
Agencia
VALUE.ONE
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
VALUE.ONE
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Escribir en Telegram
Complejo residencial Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Complejo residencial Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Complejo residencial Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Complejo residencial Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Complejo residencial Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Mostrar todo Complejo residencial Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Complejo residencial Exclusive residential complex in Dobrota
Dobrota, Montenegro
de
$297,487
Año de construcción 2027
Número de plantas 3
Área 53–70 m²
3 objetos inmobiliarios 3
Complejo residencial exclusivo en Dobrota.Un moderno complejo residencial situado a sólo 150 metros del mar en el pintoresco pueblo de Dobrota, dentro de la bahía de Kotor.El complejo consta de dos edificios independientes con nombres que reflejan su carácter único: Le Soleil y La Lune.Ambos…
Tipo de propiedad
Área, m²
Coste, USD
Apartamentos 1 habitación
53.0
295,504 – 359,833
Apartamentos 2 habitaciones
70.0
468,667
Agencia
VALUE.ONE
Dejar una solicitud
Mostrar contactos
Cerrar
Por favor, dime que encontraste este anuncio en Realting.com
Agencia
VALUE.ONE
Idiomas hablados
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Escribir en Telegram
Realting.com
Ir
Últimas noticias en Montenegro
«¿Cómo comprar una CASA en Montenegro por su cuenta?» Orientación de Raushan Valeev, director de la agencia KaraTau
03.02.2021
«¿Cómo comprar una CASA en Montenegro por su cuenta?» Orientación de Raushan Valeev, director de la agencia KaraTau
«Cualquier trato realizado en las condiciones actuales es un éxito». Entrevista con el copropietario de NAVIT MANAGEMENT
07.12.2020
«Cualquier trato realizado en las condiciones actuales es un éxito». Entrevista con el copropietario de NAVIT MANAGEMENT
«El mayor impacto en el mercado inmobiliario lo ha causado el cierre de las fronteras». La opinión de la directora de la empresa montenegrina MONTBEL
19.11.2020
«El mayor impacto en el mercado inmobiliario lo ha causado el cierre de las fronteras». La opinión de la directora de la empresa montenegrina MONTBEL
«Las leyes de Montenegro permiten que ambas partes de la transacción se sientan seguras». Sobre el trámite de compra de inmuebles en el país
14.09.2020
«Las leyes de Montenegro permiten que ambas partes de la transacción se sientan seguras». Sobre el trámite de compra de inmuebles en el país
Cómo obtener la nacionalidad montenegrina a través de inversiones. Nos lo cuenta la directora de la agencia inmobiliaria Monte-Life de Montenegro
09.09.2020
Cómo obtener la nacionalidad montenegrina a través de inversiones. Nos lo cuenta la directora de la agencia inmobiliaria Monte-Life de Montenegro
Lista de países desde los que se permite la entrada a Montenegro a partir del 1 de junio
23.06.2020
Lista de países desde los que se permite la entrada a Montenegro a partir del 1 de junio
Mostrar todas las publicaciones