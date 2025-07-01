Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Sheikh Zayed
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Sheikh Zayed, Egypt

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Sheikh Zayed, Egypt
3 bedroom townthouse
Sheikh Zayed, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
MOUNTAIN VIEW (The VINES) by Mountain View DevelopmentTOWN HOUSE- 3 floors- Garden, 70 m2Loc…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sheikh Zayed, Egypt
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sheikh Zayed, Egypt
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 3
Park Valley Grand Chateau Compound by EFID DevelopmentTOWN HOUSE- 2 floors.- Rooftop rest ar…
$160,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Haya Property
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sheikh Zayed, Egypt

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go