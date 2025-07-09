Show property on map Show properties list
Villas near golf course for sale in Safaga, Egypt

Villa 3 bedrooms in Safaga, Egypt
Villa 3 bedrooms
Safaga, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
About the Project: Wadi Jebal is a cliffside residential project in Soma Bay, offering pano…
$1,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Safaga, Egypt
Villa 3 bedrooms
Safaga, Egypt
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
About the Project: Beachfront Nautilus Villas at Somabay offer the pinnacle of luxury liv…
$2,36M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Safaga, Egypt
Villa 3 bedrooms
Safaga, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
About the Project: Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal ret…
$852,278
Villa 3 bedrooms in Safaga, Egypt
Villa 3 bedrooms
Safaga, Egypt
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 271 m²
About the Project: Beachfront Nautilus Villas at Somabay offer the pinnacle of luxury liv…
$1,67M
Properties features in Safaga, Egypt

