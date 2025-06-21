Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Safaga
  4. Residential
  5. Studio apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Studios for Sale in Safaga, Egypt

Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Safaga, Egypt
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Safaga, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
About the Project: Elevated beachfront haven in Soma Bay Mesca, your home opens directly on…
$573,123
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Safaga, Egypt

with Garden
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go