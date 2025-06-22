Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Safaga, Egypt

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Safaga, Egypt
1 bedroom apartment
Safaga, Egypt
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2
About the Project: Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal ret…
$402,645
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Safaga, Egypt
3 bedroom apartment
Safaga, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 161 m²
Floor 1
About the Project: Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal ret…
$668,884
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Safaga, Egypt
2 bedroom apartment
Safaga, Egypt
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 2
About the Project: Perched on Soma Bay’s eastern cliffs, Soma Coves is a luxury coastal ret…
$494,599
Leave a request
