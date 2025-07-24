Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Townhouses for sale in Red Sea, Egypt

3 bedroom townthouse in Red Sea, Egypt
3 bedroom townthouse
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Floor 1/3
This 4-bedroom corner townhouse at IL Bayou offers 265 m² of generous indoor space across th…
$217,539
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 3
IL BAYOU SAHL HASHEESH MIDDLE TOWNHOUSE This 4-bedroom townhouse at IL Bayou offers 195 m…
$361,890
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 3
IL BAYOU SAHL HASHEESH CORNER TOWNHOUSE This 5-bedroom corner townhouse at IL Bayou offer…
$364,118
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
