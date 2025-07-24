Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Red Sea
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Golf-course

Penthouses near golf course for sale in Red Sea, Egypt

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 3
Enjoy refined Red Sea living in this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse at Veranda Sahl Hashees…
$185,053
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Buildix Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Red Sea, Egypt

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go