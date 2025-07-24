Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Chalets for sale in Red Sea, Egypt

3 properties total found
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 2/3
Discover this elegant 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment at IL Bayou, offering 133 m² of well-d…
$214,288
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/3
This stylish 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment at IL Bayou offers 112m² of smartly crafted int…
$170,197
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Red Sea, Egypt
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Red Sea, Egypt
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 3
Discover refined living in this 2-bedroom chalet apartment with 111 m² of elegant interior s…
$168,012
