Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Hurghada
  4. Residential
  5. Condo
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Condos for sale in Hurghada, Egypt

Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo in Hurghada, Egypt
Condo
Hurghada, Egypt
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/3
Oro Beach Resort – Luxury Living on the Red Sea Ideally located on El Ahyaa Road in Hurghad…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Hurghada, Egypt

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go