Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Egypt
  3. Residential
  4. Duplex
  5. Garage

Duplexes with garage for sale in Egypt

Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex in Marsa Matruh, Egypt
Duplex
Marsa Matruh, Egypt
Area 229 m²
About the Project: Located on the shores of Ras El Hekma, Jamila North Coast by New Jersey …
$367,750
Leave a request
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Hurghada, Egypt
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Hurghada, Egypt
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
About the Project: Atlantis Resort is a landmark residential development in the heart of Hu…
$205,978
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Egypt

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go