About the developer

IPS Consulting was founded by Paraskevas Savvides Savva, bringing many years of expertise in management and maintenance of properties.

Our priority as always been, is to deliver personalized and professional services from the smallest job up to end to end property services.

Services we offer (but not limited to) are :

Property management

Property maintenance

Holiday rental management

Pool & Garden building and maintenance

Renovations and home improvements

Property consulting (buying, selling, upgrading)

Project Management

GEMI number 151969958000