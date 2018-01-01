IPS Consulting was founded by Paraskevas Savvides Savva, bringing many years of expertise in management and maintenance of properties.
Our priority as always been, is to deliver personalized and professional services from the smallest job up to end to end property services.
Services we offer (but not limited to) are :
Property management
Property maintenance
Holiday rental management
Pool & Garden building and maintenance
Renovations and home improvements
Property consulting (buying, selling, upgrading)
Project Management
GEMI number 151969958000
Real Estate Agency Property Management Property Maintenance Holiday Rental Management Construction - Development