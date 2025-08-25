  1. Realting.com
  2. Türkei
  3. Alanya
  4. Wohnkomplex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

Wohnkomplex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

Oba, Türkei
von
$195,465
13
ID: 32742
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1141
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 27.10.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya
  • Dorf
    Oba

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

2+1 duplex apartment, 115 m², for €168,000 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.
The developer also has a similar 2+1 duplex apartment (unfurnished) for sale from €334,000.

Apartment Layout:

  • Luxurious new furniture and appliances
  • Kitchen-living room
  • 2 Bedrooms
  • 2 Bathrooms / 3 bathrooms
  • Glazed balcony

Kavi Dreams Oba, located on 11,000 m², consists of six 4-story residential blocks with 180 apartments. The complex grounds are adorned with decorative greenery and a well-maintained garden.

This luxury project is located in Alanya's prestigious Oba district, just 950 meters from the sea and 3 km from the city center.
Oba is an environmentally friendly area where our cozy complex is located, surrounded by green gardens, within walking distance of the city hospital and major shopping centers such as Metro and Kochtas.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Relaxing pavilions and barbecue area
  • Tennis court
  • Mini golf
  • Fitness room
  • Outdoor adult and children's pools
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Sauna and jacuzzi
  • Turkish bath (hamam)
  • Showers and changing rooms
  • Massage rooms
  • Cinema
  • Internet in the common area
  • Children's playground
  • Outdoor and indoor parking
  • Generator

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Oba, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Transport
Freizeit

