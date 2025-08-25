Wohnkomplex Furnished duplex 2+1 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

2+1 duplex apartment, 115 m², for €168,000 in the Kavi Dreams Oba complex.

The developer also has a similar 2+1 duplex apartment (unfurnished) for sale from €334,000.

Apartment Layout:

Luxurious new furniture and appliances

Kitchen-living room

2 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms / 3 bathrooms

Glazed balcony

Kavi Dreams Oba, located on 11,000 m², consists of six 4-story residential blocks with 180 apartments. The complex grounds are adorned with decorative greenery and a well-maintained garden.

This luxury project is located in Alanya's prestigious Oba district, just 950 meters from the sea and 3 km from the city center.

Oba is an environmentally friendly area where our cozy complex is located, surrounded by green gardens, within walking distance of the city hospital and major shopping centers such as Metro and Kochtas.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

Relaxing pavilions and barbecue area

Tennis court

Mini golf

Fitness room

Outdoor adult and children's pools

Heated indoor pool

Sauna and jacuzzi

Turkish bath (hamam)

Showers and changing rooms

Massage rooms

Cinema

Internet in the common area

Children's playground

Outdoor and indoor parking

Generator

For more information about this project, please call or email us.