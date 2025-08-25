Wohnkomplex Furnished 2+1 apartment in the Guzel 2000 complex.

  1. Realting.com
Mahmutlar, Türkei
$134,110
ID: 32642
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1122
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 14.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya
  • Dorf
    Mahmutlar

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

A furnished two-bedroom apartment with in the Guzel 2000 complex.

Apartments for sale:

  • Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 115 sq m. Price: EUR 116,000
  • Two-bedroom apartment (2+1), 100 sq m. Price: EUR 136,000

The complex consists of one 12-story building, covering 3,713 sq m, with extensive external and internal amenities for a comfortable stay.

The entire apartment features new furniture from Albimo and DuccaHome, and the mattresses on the beds are covered with plastic sheets, never slept in. The bedrooms have new curtains, bedspreads, and pillows in a matching design. All appliances are new and finished in an elegant gray color.

The complex is located 650 meters from the sea, with a weekly farmers' market 150 meters away, Ataturk Road 100 meters away, and the central Barbaros Street 400 meters away, where you can find a variety of social amenities, such as banks, a shopping center, restaurants, coffee shops, and much more.

Completion date: 2023.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Children's swimming pool
  • Heated indoor pool
  • Outdoor gazebos and relaxation area
  • Mini waterfall
  • Vitamin bar
  • Outdoor fitness area
  • Chess court
  • Sauna
  • Steam bath
  • Salt room
  • Children's playroom
  • TV room
  • Gym
  • Living room with pool table and table tennis
  • Bike and running track
  • Landscaping garden
  • 3 ski lifts
  • Electric generator
  • 24/7 video surveillance system
  • Concierge
  • Parking

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Mahmutlar, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

