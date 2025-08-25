  1. Realting.com
  2. Türkei
  3. Alanya
  4. Wohnkomplex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.

Wohnkomplex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.

Alanya, Türkei
von
$135,966
BTC
1.6172852
ETH
84.7688304
USDT
134 427.2006881
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
10
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 32626
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 12.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Suitable for obtaining a residence permit – we can indicate a purchase price of USD 200,000.

Furnished one-bedroom apartment (1+1), 63 m², in the ART City Residence complex.

ART City Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the heart of Alanya, just 150 meters from its own private, equipped sandy beach.

All the city center's amenities are within walking distance: shops and shopping centers, supermarkets, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, bus stops, parks, the promenade, beaches, historical tourist sites, hospitals, schools, etc.

Amenities:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness
  • Sauna and Turkish bath
  • Terrace with panoramic views
  • Rooftop jacuzzi
  • 24-hour security
  • Video surveillance
  • Generator

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Alanya, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohngebäude Sarıyer Residence Project Istanbul
Sariyer, Türkei
von
$1,26M
Wohnanlage New residence with swimming pools, a hotel and a shopping mall, Istanbul, Turkey
Bahcelievler, Türkei
von
$632,717
Wohngebäude Göztepe Istanbul Apartments
Kadikoy, Türkei
von
$238,183
Wohnanlage New residence with a swimming pool and a lounge area in the luxury area of Oba, Alanya, Turkey
Oba, Türkei
von
$425,314
Wohnanlage LUXURY apartments on the Asian side of Istanbul.
Uskudar, Türkei
von
$752,419
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Furnished 1+1 apartment 150 meters from the sea with a residence permit.
Alanya, Türkei
von
$135,966
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohngebäude Neue Wohnungen in einem Hotel-Konzept-Markenprojekt in Mersin
Wohngebäude Neue Wohnungen in einem Hotel-Konzept-Markenprojekt in Mersin
Wohngebäude Neue Wohnungen in einem Hotel-Konzept-Markenprojekt in Mersin
Wohngebäude Neue Wohnungen in einem Hotel-Konzept-Markenprojekt in Mersin
Wohngebäude Neue Wohnungen in einem Hotel-Konzept-Markenprojekt in Mersin
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Neue Wohnungen in einem Hotel-Konzept-Markenprojekt in Mersin
Wohngebäude Neue Wohnungen in einem Hotel-Konzept-Markenprojekt in Mersin
Erdemli, Türkei
von
$72,988
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 9
Brandneue Wohnungen in einem Hotelkonzeptprojekt in Mersin Mersin ist die begehrteste Stadt für Wohnen und Investitionen im Mittelmeerraum. Die Stadt zeichnet sich durch eine 300 km lange Küstenlinie, kristallklares Meer, warmes Wetter, fruchtbares Land und ein historisches und kulturelles E…
Immobilienagentur
TEKCE Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Wohnanlage Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Wohnanlage Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Wohnanlage Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Wohnanlage Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Wohnanlage Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Türkei
von
$165,302
Die Residenz verfügt über einen Außenpool, einen Fitnessraum, ein Türkisches Bad und eine Sauna, überdachte und offene Parkplätze, ein Café, eine Bar und ein Restaurant, Sicherheit.Vorteile 8% Garantieeinkommen für 3 Jahre.Lage und Infrastruktur in der Nähe Einkaufszentrum - 1 MinuteUniversi…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel One bedroom apartment in Angels home, Mahmutlar
Wohnviertel One bedroom apartment in Angels home, Mahmutlar
Wohnviertel One bedroom apartment in Angels home, Mahmutlar
Wohnviertel One bedroom apartment in Angels home, Mahmutlar
Wohnviertel One bedroom apartment in Angels home, Mahmutlar
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel One bedroom apartment in Angels home, Mahmutlar
Wohnviertel One bedroom apartment in Angels home, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Türkei
von
$106,773
Dieser fabelhafte Komplex bietet atemberaubende, brandneue Apartments in außergewöhnlicher Lage. Angels House befindet sich in Mahmutlar, Alanya. Mahmutlar liegt 20 Kilometer östlich des Zentrums von Alanya, wo viele Qualitätsprojekte und Hotels gebaut wurden. Die Stadt ist das touristischst…
Immobilienagentur
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Türkei
Türkischer Immobilienmarkt 2025: Umsatzwachstum von 25 % und Preiswachstum nach Regionen
25.08.2025
Türkischer Immobilienmarkt 2025: Umsatzwachstum von 25 % und Preiswachstum nach Regionen
Arbeit in der Türkei für Ausländer: Wie man sie findet und welche Dokumente benötigt werden
26.05.2025
Arbeit in der Türkei für Ausländer: Wie man sie findet und welche Dokumente benötigt werden
10 Jahre Leben in der Türkei: Ein Immobilienmakler erzählt, wie sich das Land und die Einstellung ihm gegenüber im Laufe der Jahre verändert haben
08.10.2024
10 Jahre Leben in der Türkei: Ein Immobilienmakler erzählt, wie sich das Land und die Einstellung ihm gegenüber im Laufe der Jahre verändert haben
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen