Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.

A furnished villa in the 5-star Granada Residence complex with all the amenities is for sale.

The villa is located on a hill with views of the Mediterranean Sea, mountains, and the city.

Layout:

Rooms: 4 + 1

Floors: 2

House area: 350 m²

Land area: 250 m²

Villa features:

Kitchen-living room

4 bedrooms

4 bathrooms

Storage room

Swimming pool with children's section

BBQ area

Garden with fruit trees

Sauna

Cozy relaxation area

Granada Residence is one of the most luxurious and grandiose complexes, located on a 64,000 m² site in one of the best locations on the Turkish Riviera, on a hillside at the foot of the Taurus Mountains in the Kargicak district. The complex is located 2,500 meters from the sea and has a private beach with a shuttle service.

Complex amenities:

Landscaped grounds

Outdoor swimming pools

Children's pool

Water park

Indoor pool

Cafeteria

Sauna

Turkish hamam

SPA center

3 massage parlors

Fitness center

Table tennis

Billiards

Mini golf

Tennis courts

Children's playground

BBQ area

Basketball court

Lighted garden

Satellite antenna

Power generator

Car and bicycle parking

24-hour security

Groundsman

Supermarket

Service shuttle to/from the beach

