  1. Realting.com
  2. Türkei
  3. Alanya
  4. Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.

Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.

Kargıcak, Türkei
von
$409,590
BTC
4.8719948
ETH
255.3620794
USDT
404 955.5635749
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
22
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 28138
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 766
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 01.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya
  • Dorf
    Kargıcak

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

A furnished villa in the 5-star Granada Residence complex with all the amenities is for sale.

The villa is located on a hill with views of the Mediterranean Sea, mountains, and the city.

Layout:

  • Rooms: 4 + 1
  • Floors: 2
  • House area: 350 m²
  • Land area: 250 m²

Villa features:

  • Kitchen-living room
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 4 bathrooms
  • Storage room
  • Swimming pool with children's section
  • BBQ area
  • Garden with fruit trees
  • Sauna
  • Cozy relaxation area

Granada Residence is one of the most luxurious and grandiose complexes, located on a 64,000 m² site in one of the best locations on the Turkish Riviera, on a hillside at the foot of the Taurus Mountains in the Kargicak district. The complex is located 2,500 meters from the sea and has a private beach with a shuttle service.

Complex amenities:

  • Landscaped grounds
  • Outdoor swimming pools
  • Children's pool
  • Water park
  • Indoor pool
  • Cafeteria
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hamam
  • SPA center
  • 3 massage parlors
  • Fitness center
  • Table tennis
  • Billiards
  • Mini golf
  • Tennis courts
  • Children's playground
  • BBQ area
  • Basketball court
  • Lighted garden
  • Satellite antenna
  • Power generator
  • Car and bicycle parking
  • 24-hour security
  • Groundsman
  • 24/7 security
  • Supermarket
  • Service shuttle to/from the beach

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Kargıcak, Türkei
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Çeşme, Türkei
von
$608,846
Villa Luxury four bedroom beachfront villas in Bodrum.
Kizilagac, Türkei
von
$3,78M
Villa Luxury four bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Bodrum, Türkei
von
$3,34M
Villa Furnished villa 3+1 with pool.
Kargıcak, Türkei
von
$270,755
Hütte Stone House
Didim, Türkei
von
$561,619
Sie sehen gerade
Villa Furnished 4+1 villa with pool in Granada Residence complex.
Kargıcak, Türkei
von
$409,590
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Villa Three bedroom villas in a PREMIUM CLASS complex in the Milas area.
Villa Three bedroom villas in a PREMIUM CLASS complex in the Milas area.
Villa Three bedroom villas in a PREMIUM CLASS complex in the Milas area.
Villa Three bedroom villas in a PREMIUM CLASS complex in the Milas area.
Villa Three bedroom villas in a PREMIUM CLASS complex in the Milas area.
Alle anzeigen Villa Three bedroom villas in a PREMIUM CLASS complex in the Milas area.
Villa Three bedroom villas in a PREMIUM CLASS complex in the Milas area.
Kizilagac, Türkei
von
$932,000
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Shelton Magia Bodrum ist ein einzigartiger Komplex von 104 Luxusvillen auf einem Gebiet von 30.000 m2, umgeben von malerischen Natur und atemberaubenden Landschaften.Anzahl der Stockwerke: 2.Anzahl der Schlafzimmer: 3Anzahl der Wohnzimmer: 1Anzahl der Badezimmer: 3Gesamtfläche: 140 m2Private…
Immobilienagentur
Smart Home
Eine Anfrage stellen
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Alle anzeigen Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Villa Five Bedroom Villas in Sarıyer | Zekeriyaköy.
Sariyer, Türkei
von
$1,70M
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Wir präsentieren Ihnen eine 5-Zimmer-Villa von 410 m2 im Sariyer Bereich.Merkmale des Hauses:5 Schlafzimmer2 Wohnzimmer5 BadezimmerGemeinschaftspoolParkplatzInnerhalb eines Radius von mehreren Kilometern von der Anlage gibt es Einkaufszentren, internationale öffentliche und private Universit…
Immobilienagentur
Smart Home
Eine Anfrage stellen
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Alle anzeigen Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Villa 3 bedroom Penthouse in Konaklı, Alanya close to beach and shop
Alanya, Türkei
von
$265,865
3 + 1 Penthouse Quadratische Fläche 200 m2 Infrastruktur: Schwimmbad Generator Aufzug Sicherheit Privater geschlossener Bereich Zum Meer 400 Meter Aydat 1000 Euro pro Jahr
Immobilienagentur
Basic Apartment Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Türkei
Türkischer Immobilienmarkt 2025: Umsatzwachstum von 25 % und Preiswachstum nach Regionen
25.08.2025
Türkischer Immobilienmarkt 2025: Umsatzwachstum von 25 % und Preiswachstum nach Regionen
Arbeit in der Türkei für Ausländer: Wie man sie findet und welche Dokumente benötigt werden
26.05.2025
Arbeit in der Türkei für Ausländer: Wie man sie findet und welche Dokumente benötigt werden
10 Jahre Leben in der Türkei: Ein Immobilienmakler erzählt, wie sich das Land und die Einstellung ihm gegenüber im Laufe der Jahre verändert haben
08.10.2024
10 Jahre Leben in der Türkei: Ein Immobilienmakler erzählt, wie sich das Land und die Einstellung ihm gegenüber im Laufe der Jahre verändert haben
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen