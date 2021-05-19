  1. Realting.com
Wohnkomplex Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
von
$177,000
7
ID: 28071
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 23.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Thailand
  • Region / Bundesland
    Provinz Phuket
  • Nachbarschaft
    Thalang
  • Stadt
    Choeng Thale
  • Dorf
    Ban Bang Thao

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Bamboo Forest is a new premium residential complex in the prestigious Bang Tao area, close to Layan Beach and Bang Tao (1.5 km).

This Mediterranean-style complex consists of three 7-story buildings, containing 135 units – studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 41 m² to 247 m².

All apartments are offered turnkey with a smart home system:

  • Remote control
  • Quick adjustment of climate control, lighting, and security

International schools, kindergartens, shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy transport access.

Investment opportunities:

  • Rental pool participation available
  • Guaranteed return: (terms will be discussed individually)

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Three swimming pools
  • Lounge areas
  • Coworking space
  • Kids' club
  • Gym
  • Bar and restaurant
  • Outdoor terrace for relaxation
  • Underground parking and guest parking
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

