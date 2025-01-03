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Wohnquartier Villa Carolina

Bel Air, Spanien
von
$3,30M
;
10
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39460
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1141163676
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Dorf
    Bel Air
  • Adresse
    Avenida de Europa

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Exclusive villa under construction on Estepona's New Golden Mile. Modern design, prime location, and all the amenities, just steps from the sea. Elegance and comfort on Estepona's New Golden Mile In a privileged enclave on the Costa del Sol, just 8 minutes from the center of Estepona and 10 minutes from Marbella, is a unique property that combines modern design, the highest quality finishes, and an unbeatable location. The villa has 4 spacious bedrooms, 4 full en-suite bathrooms, and 1 guest toilet, along with a bright living room with dining area and open-plan kitchen that invites you to enjoy every moment with your family. Its large, carefully designed basement offers exclusive spaces for a cinema, gym, wine cellar, and much more, creating a home designed for maximum comfort. Premium southwest-facing terrace, spacious and elegant, overlooking the garden and pool, ideal for enjoying the afternoon sun and unique sunsets. It has a chill-out area and outdoor dining area, offering an exclusive, private space with maximum comfort. Facing southwest, natural light envelops each room and enhances the contemporary design. Outside, a private garden with a pool becomes the perfect place to relax and enjoy the Mediterranean climate all year round. All this surrounded by essential services such as schools, supermarkets, restaurants, and a hospital, and just a stone's throw from the sea.

Standort auf der Karte

Bel Air, Spanien
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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