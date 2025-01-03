  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Benahavis
  4. Wohnquartier The Sky Marbella Villas

Wohnquartier The Sky Marbella Villas

Benahavis, Spanien
von
$7,39M
;
2
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39452
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1275990665
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Benahavis

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
This new development is an exceptional high-end collection consisting of 16 luxury villas, approximately 869 m² built, with 1,048 m² of plot, featuring 5-6 bedrooms. Situated at the top of La Quinta in Benahavís, on the southern edge of El Madronal, it was designed according to the highest standards of luxury living trends, as an endless dialogue between home, the sky, and the sea. These magnificent homes, characterized by striking architecture and meticulously designed interiors, will be nestled within a secure gated complex, perched at the highest point of the urbanization. Surrounded by tranquility and embraced by nature, the villas offer unparalleled panoramic views of the bay of Marbella and the Mediterranean Sea, all while being conveniently located just a ten-minute drive from Puerto Banús. The options vary with five or six bedrooms thoughtfully arranged across three levels, encompassing approximately 860 square meters of impressive spaces. The main level reveals an open-plan living area that effortlessly flows onto expansive terraces and a pool, inviting you to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle that Marbella offers. Ascending to the upper level unveils generous master suites and family rooms, while the basement houses a wealth of superbly designed amenities, harmonizing aesthetics with functionality, fostering an extraordinary living experience. The location, combined with state-of-the-art quality and finishes, unrivaled sea views, a captivating outdoor pool area, and carefully crafted designer amenities, provides a unique and exceptional quality of life.

Standort auf der Karte

Benahavis, Spanien
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel The View Marbella 3
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$1,02M
Wohnviertel Almazara Views
Mijas, Spanien
von
$705,343
Wohnviertel La Quinta 19
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$7,96M
Wohngebäude Meerblick-Häuser in der natürlichen Umgebung von Estepona
Estepona, Spanien
von
$1,05M
Wohnviertel Privilege Suites Casares
Casares, Spanien
von
$705,343
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier The Sky Marbella Villas
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$7,39M
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Mosher Collection
Wohnviertel Mosher Collection
Wohnviertel Mosher Collection
Wohnviertel Mosher Collection
Wohnviertel Mosher Collection
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Mosher Collection
Wohnviertel Mosher Collection
Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$995,444
Discover an exclusive new residential development comprising 44 elegant two- and three-bedroom homes, set in one of the most privileged areas of Benalmádena. Surrounded by nature and boasting spectacular open views of the Mediterranean Sea, this development has been designed to offer a sophi…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohngebäude Seeblick-Wohnungen im Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Wohngebäude Seeblick-Wohnungen im Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Wohngebäude Seeblick-Wohnungen im Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Wohngebäude Seeblick-Wohnungen im Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Wohngebäude Seeblick-Wohnungen im Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Seeblick-Wohnungen im Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Wohngebäude Seeblick-Wohnungen im Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Benahavis, Spanien
von
$1,76M
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Etagenzahl 3
Energieeffiziente Wohnungen im Country Club in Benahavis Benahavis ist ein natürlicher Ort, der malerische Ausblicke zwischen den berühmten Orten Marbella, Ronda und Estepona bietet. Die Region ist sehr nah am Strand, etwa 7 km entfernt. Die energieeffizienten Wohnungen befinden sich in eine…
Immobilienagentur
TEKCE Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Marbella Lake
Wohnviertel Marbella Lake
Wohnviertel Marbella Lake
Wohnviertel Marbella Lake
Wohnviertel Marbella Lake
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Marbella Lake
Wohnviertel Marbella Lake
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$1,08M
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2023
Marbella Lake, a private modern development at the heart of Golf Valley, in Nueva Andalucía, just 5 kilometres from Puerto Banús. This new development comprises 98 apartments distributed throughout several three storey buildings in contemporary Mediterranean style. The 2 and 3 bedroom apar…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen