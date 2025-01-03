Wohnquartier The Sky Marbella Villas

This new development is an exceptional high-end collection consisting of 16 luxury villas, approximately 869 m² built, with 1,048 m² of plot, featuring 5-6 bedrooms. Situated at the top of La Quinta in Benahavís, on the southern edge of El Madronal, it was designed according to the highest standards of luxury living trends, as an endless dialogue between home, the sky, and the sea. These magnificent homes, characterized by striking architecture and meticulously designed interiors, will be nestled within a secure gated complex, perched at the highest point of the urbanization. Surrounded by tranquility and embraced by nature, the villas offer unparalleled panoramic views of the bay of Marbella and the Mediterranean Sea, all while being conveniently located just a ten-minute drive from Puerto Banús. The options vary with five or six bedrooms thoughtfully arranged across three levels, encompassing approximately 860 square meters of impressive spaces. The main level reveals an open-plan living area that effortlessly flows onto expansive terraces and a pool, inviting you to enjoy the outdoor lifestyle that Marbella offers. Ascending to the upper level unveils generous master suites and family rooms, while the basement houses a wealth of superbly designed amenities, harmonizing aesthetics with functionality, fostering an extraordinary living experience. The location, combined with state-of-the-art quality and finishes, unrivaled sea views, a captivating outdoor pool area, and carefully crafted designer amenities, provides a unique and exceptional quality of life.