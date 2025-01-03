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Wohnquartier Anna de Estepona - Townhouses

Estepona, Spanien
von
$904,432
;
9
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39515
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1783332752
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Calle del Dique

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Exclusive residential project consisting of 87 homes, located in an excellent residential area of ​​Estepona. The development offers a wide variety of apartment types, including apartments and townhouses. It is located in a peaceful residential area of ​​Estepona, an area with significant urban development potential. This development offers the perfect balance between the serenity of a quiet area, a complete range of services, and excellent connections to the city's main attractions. Just a few meters from the Municipal Athletics Stadium and the Felipe VI Auditorium Theater, the area is surrounded by a growing commercial hub with supermarkets and convenience stores. It also has nearby schools, public transport links, and direct access to the main thoroughfares. Due to its proximity to the Estepona marina, residents can also enjoy a gastronomic paradise, with a wide variety of restaurants offering international and local cuisine. The architecture is inspired by the soft forms of the Mediterranean landscape, creating a fluid aesthetic that blends with the surroundings. Each building has been designed with a south-facing orientation, allowing for maximum use of natural light and the Mediterranean breeze. This project offers common areas designed for well-being: an outdoor saltwater pool, a private gym, parking spaces, and storage rooms. All within a gated community that guarantees security, accessibility, and privacy. This fusion of contemporary design and functionality makes the project one of the best residential options on the Costa del Sol. The interiors stand out for their modern design, spaciousness, and intelligent layout that maximizes natural light. The homes offer open spaces that adapt to the needs of today's lifestyle. The spacious terraces allow you to enjoy Estepona's privileged climate year-round. They are ideal for creating chill-out areas, outdoor dining spaces, or relaxation corners with unobstructed views. Every detail has been carefully selected: high-quality, durable materials and finishes, as well as functional solutions that elevate everyday comfort, redefining the standard of quality.

Standort auf der Karte

Estepona, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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