  1. Realting.com
  2. Spanien
  3. Velez Malaga
  4. Wohnquartier Aquamar Residencial Fase II

Wohnquartier Aquamar Residencial Fase II

Torre del Mar, Spanien
von
$307,109
;
9
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39457
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1157040941
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    La Axarquia
  • Stadt
    Velez Malaga
  • Dorf
    Torre del Mar
  • Adresse
    Calle Carrera de las Angustias

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Created with one goal in mind: to care for the well-being of each and every one of its inhabitants. Its spaces are carefully designed by the prestigious architectural studio HCP, creating a safe, pleasant and familiar environment. Homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, including the magnificent penthouses with 2 and 3 bedrooms. All homes have parking space and storage room. The interior spaces have a functional and elegant design, with an excellent layout that generates luminous and well-used spaces. They are also equipped with all the basic elements you need to live comfortably, such as fitted wardrobes in all rooms, fitted kitchens with natural stone worktops, ducted air conditioning and bathrooms with showers or bathtubs, depending on the property of your choice. Take advantage of the natural light that the terrace offers you to enjoy pleasurable moments outdoors. Eating al fresco, creating your own garden, reading a good book, exercising, organising a get-together with friends and family or simply contemplating the wonderful views are just some of the activities you can do inside your own home. Located in the Axarquia region of Malaga and has a privileged climate, considered one of the best in Europe. It is a dynamic municipality with all services, such as a hospital, schools, institutes, shopping centres... It is worth mentioning the quality of its long beaches and its natural surroundings.

Standort auf der Karte

Torre del Mar, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Living Gardens Torremolinos
Torremolinos, Spanien
von
$406,710
Wohnviertel Villas Las Lomas de Marbella Club
Marbella, Spanien
von
$7,28M
Wohnviertel Carat Phase 3
Benalmadena, Spanien
von
$935,148
Wohnanlage RESIDENCIAL LAGO VARESE
Urbanizacion Mil Palmeras, Spanien
von
$312,832
Wohnanlage INFINIUM III
Calp, Spanien
von
$514,100
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Torre del Mar, Spanien
von
$307,109
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel One 80 Collection
Wohnviertel One 80 Collection
Wohnviertel One 80 Collection
Wohnviertel One 80 Collection
Wohnviertel One 80 Collection
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel One 80 Collection
Wohnviertel One 80 Collection
Estepona, Spanien
von
$807,731
This stylish boutique development is conveniently located a few minutes far away from the delightful town of Estepona, one of the most popular beachside resorts on Spain’s southern coast. Close to this thriving centre, an elegant apartment complex arranged in 40 low-rise residences av…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Aires de San Lucas
Wohnviertel Aires de San Lucas
Wohnviertel Aires de San Lucas
Wohnviertel Aires de San Lucas
Wohnviertel Aires de San Lucas
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Aires de San Lucas
Wohnviertel Aires de San Lucas
Malaga, Spanien
von
$590,577
The development comprises 59 two- and three-bedroom homes, which create a sense of harmony with the outdoors thanks to their spacious terraces. The homes are divided into two entrances and a total of seven floors with spectacular ground floor, middle floor, and penthouse homes. The developme…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Lantana Residencial Boutique
Wohnviertel Lantana Residencial Boutique
Wohnviertel Lantana Residencial Boutique
Wohnviertel Lantana Residencial Boutique
Wohnviertel Lantana Residencial Boutique
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Lantana Residencial Boutique
Wohnviertel Lantana Residencial Boutique
Mijas, Spanien
von
$256,557
Discover a new concept of urban living, where sophisticated design meets modern comfort. Each home has been carefully designed to offer a unique, intimate atmosphere with personality. 58 boutique apartments with high-end finishes, functional layouts, and impeccable attention to detail—space…
Immobilienagentur
Muse
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Spanien
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
03.01.2025
Von Malaga bis Alicante: Ein Überblick über attraktive Immobilien in Spanien
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
23.10.2024
„Es hat fast drei Jahre gedauert, bis ich meine Wohnung zurückbekommen habe.“ Wie Hausbesetzer in Spanien Häuser beschlagnahmen: Kommentar eines Anwalts und eine wahre Geschichte
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
19.05.2021
Was gibt es in Spanien zu sehen? Top Sehenswürdigkeiten
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
17.05.2021
Überblick über die besten Orte für den Immobilienkauf in Spanien
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen