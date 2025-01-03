Wohnquartier Hacienda el Sueño

Ermöglichen Sie die Anzeige von Website-Inhalten und den Zugriff auf Funktionen. Diese Art von Cookies wird nur für den ordnungsgemäßen Betrieb der Website verwendet und nicht an Dritte weitergegeben. Eine Deaktivierung ist nicht möglich, ohne die Funktion der Website zu beeinträchtigen.
Analytische Cookies
Helfen Sie uns, die Leistung der Website zu verbessern, Ihre Erfahrung bei der Nutzung der Website zu verbessern und die Nutzung komfortabler zu gestalten. Die Informationen, die diese Art von Cookies sammelt, werden aggregiert und sind daher anonym. Wird verwendet, um statistische Indikatoren zur Website-Nutzung bereitzustellen, ohne Benutzer zu identifizieren.
Werbe-Cookies
Ermöglichen Sie uns, unsere Marketingkosten zu senken und die Benutzererfahrung zu verbessern.
Speichern
Realting.com verwendet Cookies, um Ihre Interaktion mit der Website zu verbessern. Sie können konfigurieren, welche Cookies auf Ihrem Gerät gespeichert werden.
Erfahren Sie mehr
New development of flats in a complete residential and holiday complex, located in Las Lagunas de Mijas.
It consists of five apartment complexes. The resort will include a wide variety of facilities that are a must for a luxurious holiday on the Spanish coast. We will ensure that you have everything you need during your stay in your flat in Spain, whether it is a short or long stay.
The complex will have several swimming pools, a beautiful lagoon with beach, gymnasium, concierge service and catering facilities for you and your potential guests to enjoy.
You can make your dream come true, as we are selling our last apartments with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea and the mountains of Mijas. A new dream location, it is located between Malaga and Marbella.
Mijas, Marbella and Malaga offer beach, luxury, culture, museums, active day trips, authentic places and the most beautiful golf courses on the Costa del Sol.
Come and live with us, on holiday, invest or a combination. You have your freedom in your own hands.
In each building, apartments for 2-8 people will be built. Some features of our apartments:
Especially spacious terraces and solarium with a beautiful view.
- Phenomenal views of the Mediterranean Sea.
- View over the mountains and the horizon.
- Own parking space and storage room.
- Modern and high-quality interior.
- Spacious kitchen with quality equipment.
- Air conditioning.
The resort has a concierge who takes care of maintenance, cleaning and security, as well as organising and controlling everything related to the flats.
Standort auf der Karte
Mijas, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit
Hypotheken-Rechner
Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus.
Zurücklegen