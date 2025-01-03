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  4. Wohnquartier Mirador de Estepona Hills Phase III

Wohnquartier Mirador de Estepona Hills Phase III

Estepona, Spanien
von
$963,590
;
19
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39453
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1252001794
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New luxury development, consisting of spacious and modern 2, 3 and 4 bedroom flats and penthouses. Open and bright living/dining areas, together with an open plan kitchen, create a well-designed living space, perfect for entertaining or relaxation. The kitchens are equipped with high quality appliances and a separate utility room. The master bedroom enjoys an en-suite bathroom and dressing room including fitted wardrobes. The ground floor properties include generous terraces and gardens, while the upper floor properties include larger terraces. The properties include two parking spaces and a storage room. Communal areas in this established community include swimming pools, restaurant/chiringuito, paddle and tennis courts, petanca and a children's playground. For your body and mind there is also a gym that includes various classes including Yoga and CrossFit. In keeping with the advances of modern technology, you will also find charging points for electric vehicles. Exclusivity, security, privacy, sustainability and technology. Highest quality. Located in the new Golden Mile. From your new home, you will be able to enjoy an excellent range of services and amenities: - 24 hours security. - Concierge service. - Swimming pools with tempered water all year round (with thermal contribution) and infinity effect, 1000 m2 of sheets of water, providing a beach effect. - Tropical gardens with lush vegetation, sports areas (tennis, paddle and petanque courts) and a 1000 m2 gymnasium and sauna. - Children's playgrounds. - Pool bar for the use of residents. - Hiking areas. All homes have a home automation system, air conditioning and some units have a fireplace in the living room. The most exclusive materials and the highest quality finishes have been chosen for a specific purpose: to ensure that you and your loved ones enjoy the highest standards of quality. The development dazzles with its outdoor spaces and incredible panoramic views. An excellent workmanship in the architecture makes the residential floors equally extraordinary.

Standort auf der Karte

Estepona, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Mirador de Estepona Hills Phase III
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