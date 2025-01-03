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Wohnquartier Calanova Homes

Mijas, Spanien
von
$1,10M
;
20
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39424
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 125720116
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Avenida Escritores de Riviera

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Nestled between the blue Mediterranean Sea and the rolling hills of Mijas, this development invites you to live every day like a vacation. Here, where the light of the Costa del Sol caresses the bay of Malaga and the climate is a privilege all year round, a residential complex has been created for those seeking comfort, privacy, and a genuine connection with their surroundings. With 42 elegant homes within a gated community, spacious gardens, a swimming pool, and an amenity building that enhances your well-being, this is a home where every detail has been designed for understated luxury. Each home has four spacious bedrooms, as well as an additional versatile room that can be adapted to your needs: office, private gym, cinema room, or leisure space. A home that adapts to you, not the other way around. On the ground floor, terraces and solarium. On the first floor, laminate flooring with anti-impact laminate adds warmth and comfort to the relaxation area. Your new lifestyle begins here, between the sea, the sun, and the calm. Located in one of the most sought-after residential areas on the Costa del Sol, this exclusive project offers the perfect balance between tranquility and connection. Surrounded by nature and wide-open views, and just minutes from the coast, it is a place where the pace of life slows down without sacrificing comfort or proximity to everything you need. Calanova Golf and other prestigious courses, beaches, restaurants, and leisure areas—including the lively and charming La Cala de Mijas—are all within easy reach, just a few minutes away.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Transport

Hypotheken-Rechner

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