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Wohnquartier Veridian II

Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$1,11M
;
11
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39398
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 649507202
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Fuengirola
  • Adresse
    Calle Victoria Kent

Über den Komplex

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Original anzeigen
English English
This development is an exclusive residential community of single-family homes located in El Higuerón, one of the most promising areas on the Costa del Sol, designed to offer a sustainable, modern lifestyle that is connected to nature. The project combines contemporary architecture, energy efficiency, and well-being in a well-maintained and private setting. The development consists of 40 homes built using an innovative industrialized construction system, which ensures higher quality standards, faster construction, and superior energy efficiency. Each home has been designed to maximize natural light, thermal comfort, and sound insulation, incorporating solar technology, smart systems, and sustainable materials that reduce energy consumption and environmental impact. This development offers spacious common areas designed for well-being and outdoor living, including an infinity pool, a children’s pool, an outdoor social club, a sauna, an urban garden, walking trails, and wellness spaces ideal for yoga, relaxation, and connecting with nature. A project where sustainability, design, and quality of life come together to create homes ready for the future.

Standort auf der Karte

Fuengirola, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier Veridian II
Fuengirola, Spanien
von
$1,11M
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