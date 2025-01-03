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  4. Wohnquartier Solana Village Fase 3

Wohnquartier Solana Village Fase 3

Mijas, Spanien
von
$534,695
;
18
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39389
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 155100359
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Dorf
    Mijas
  • Adresse
    Calle Campo Europa de Cala Golf, 9

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
New residential project, apartments for sale in this third phase. The project will be located on the top of the hill overlooking the Europa golf course in La Cala golf, a fabulous position that offers residents spectacular panoramic views of the golf course and the sea. All apartments are east or south facing, which means plenty of natural light throughout the day. The project will be located in close proximity to the clubhouse and hotel & spa, which owners will be able to use to take advantage of the benefits and discounts provided by the Privilege Card. All homes will have large terraces with glass enclosures so you can make the most of the space whatever the weather. First floor apartments will have private gardens to enjoy views of the pool, the resort gardens, the golf course and the stunning surrounding environment. The homes are fully equipped, with fitted closets, air conditioning, fitted kitchens and appliances, LED lighting package and full bathrooms. There is also an option package available to customize your home.

Standort auf der Karte

Mijas, Spanien
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Solana Village Fase 3
Mijas, Spanien
von
$534,695
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