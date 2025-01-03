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Wohnquartier Isla Bela

San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$893,055
;
6
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39175
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1834729690
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Marbella
  • Stadt
    San Pedro Alcantara
  • Adresse
    Calle Las Yedras

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Exclusive residential complex, stands out for its unique architecture, which reinterprets the traditional Andalusian patio concept. This design allows natural light to flood every space, adding a contemporary and avant-garde touch to each home. Located in the prestigious district of Nueva Andalucía, the development enjoys a prime location, just minutes from the iconic Puerto Banús and surrounded by an exceptional selection of schools, shops, supermarkets, clinics, restaurants, and cafés. Nueva Andalucía stretches across a vast valley in the western part of Marbella. Surrounded by majestic mountains and offering panoramic sea views, this enclave is known as the "Golf Valley" due to its five renowned courses: Aloha, Las Brisas, Los Naranjos, La Quinta, and Dama de Noche. Recognized as one of the most exclusive residential areas in southern Spain, Nueva Andalucía is distinguished by its well-maintained streets, lush greenery, and luxurious residential complexes, creating an atmosphere of elegance and sophistication. The development offers a wide range of premium services designed to ensure a comfortable, relaxed, and stylish lifestyle. Every space has been carefully designed to meet the highest expectations and provide a unique sense of well-being. Excellence is at the core of this project, where the combination of high-end materials, prestigious brands, and cutting-edge technology results in homes that prioritize comfort and functionality. Large-format flooring, both indoors and on terraces, creates a seamless transition and a sense of continuity between indoor and outdoor spaces. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the interiors with natural light, while state-of-the-art ventilation systems and advanced home automation ensure comfort, efficiency, and personalized control in every corner. The kitchens, designed with an elegant open-plan concept, are equipped with integrated, energy-efficient appliances. In the bathrooms, vitrified porcelain fixtures, mineral solid washbasin countertops, and fittings from leading brands ensure a sophisticated and functional design. At the heart of the complex lies the outdoor swimming pool, surrounded by lush gardens and sun loungers, creating a true oasis where residents can enjoy the magnificent Mediterranean climate. Additionally, the indoor pool, gym, and spa evoke the refined and exclusive ambiance of a five-star hotel. The communal areas include a modern coworking space, perfect for productivity, and a sophisticated social club with a cinema, providing the ideal setting for entertainment and leisure, whether alone or with guests.

Standort auf der Karte

San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

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Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Isla Bela
San Pedro Alcantara, Spanien
von
$893,055
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