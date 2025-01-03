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Wohnquartier IDYLLIC 2

Estepona, Spanien
von
$546,072
;
10
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39366
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 817295392
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Estepona
  • Adresse
    Calle Ponce de Leon

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Discover an exclusive development in one of the most privileged areas of Estepona. This private residential complex is home to 37 homes, including flats, penthouses and ground floors with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, designed with functional layouts, top quality finishes and exceptional care in every detail to suit your needs. Immerse yourself in spaces dedicated to wellness and relaxation, with yoga areas and a spa equipped with Turkish bath, jacuzzi and sauna. Enjoy a fully equipped indoor gym, a modern coworking space, multimedia areas, play areas and spectacular swimming pools surrounded by lush gardens. Each facility has been conceived to offer an unparalleled experience, guaranteeing comfort and exclusivity. Located in the prestigious area of Arroyo Enmedio, in the charming town of Estepona, this enclave combines the tranquillity of its natural surroundings with the proximity of the beach, just 800 metres away. Its excellent connection to essential services such as shopping centres, restaurants, schools and more than seven golf courses within a 7 km radius makes it an unbeatable choice. In addition, the proximity to the A-7 motorway allows easy access to Marbella and Malaga airport, providing the opportunity to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle without sacrificing connectivity. The spacious communal areas have been designed to offer a boutique resort experience, with landscaped gardens, saline chlorinated swimming pools, solarium, relaxation and picnic areas, as well as spaces for entertaining and socialising. Large windows flood every room with natural light, creating cosy atmospheres and a unique connection with the surroundings. A home where serenity and modernity merge to fully enjoy life.

Standort auf der Karte

Estepona, Spanien
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

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Wohnquartier IDYLLIC 2
Estepona, Spanien
von
$546,072
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