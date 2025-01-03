Wohnquartier Acqua Gardens

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New apartment promotion in Estepona.
In the New Golden Mile, the coastal area between Estepona and San Pedro de Alcántara, this project offers contemporary-style apartments and penthouses in a location close to all types of services, such as educational centers, supermarkets, shops, restaurants, sports areas, and entertainment options. It is just a few minutes from Puerto Banús, Benahavís, and Estepona, near the beach and numerous golf courses.
It consists of 95 apartments with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms, featuring spacious terraces and private gardens on the ground floor. The community offers security access, private parking and storage, expansive landscaped gardens, an elegant swimming pool with a solarium area, a professional gym with changing rooms, and work and meeting areas with a café and terrace.
The properties include large windows, high-quality materials, and fully equipped kitchens, making this one of the most interesting new developments on the current market.
Various sizes and designs are available, further increasing the range of options and the ability to meet different tastes and needs. It is also possible to customize your home through some standard and tailored modifications.
It is a gated and secure community with common areas designed to maximize leisure time with family and friends.
Standort auf der Karte
Bel Air, Spanien
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
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