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Wohnquartier Kosmos

Torremolinos, Spanien
von
$456,766
;
14
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39293
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 258799975
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.07.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Spanien
  • Region / Bundesland
    Andalusien
  • Nachbarschaft
    Costa del Sol
  • Stadt
    Torremolinos
  • Adresse
    Calle Luis Mamerto Lopez Tapia

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Exclusive new residential complex in Torremolinos with spectacular sea views at the foot of the Pinar del Moro pine forest, designed for those looking to enjoy a unique environment just 5 minutes from the beach and 10 minutes from Malaga city. This project has 104 multi-family homes with 2 and 3 bedrooms, all of them with parking space and storage room. With first floors in the middle of nature and penthouses with impressive terraces. Indoor heated pool and outdoor pool, fully equipped gym with spa and coworking room with kitchen office, ideal for hybrid work. There is a place in the universe designed just for you, where the sunrises are spectacular and the sunsets extraordinary. A place facing the Mediterranean, surrounded by pine forests, open to the horizon and star-filled nights. It is one of the most dynamic and visited municipalities in the province of Málaga. Thanks to its cosmopolitan character and a perfect combination of beaches, services, and leisure activities, Torremolinos has established itself as an ideal location for both a first and second home. Very close to the center of Málaga and the Málaga-Costa del Sol International Airport, living here guarantees you unbeatable connections to the rest of Spain and Europe.

Standort auf der Karte

Torremolinos, Spanien
Ausbildung
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Freizeit

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